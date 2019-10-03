Free concert part of Italian Heritage Month

Rich DeLibro and Paula Pettinella will perform at the Trumbull Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as part of Italian Heritage Month. Rich DeLibro and Paula Pettinella will perform at the Trumbull Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as part of Italian Heritage Month. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Free concert part of Italian Heritage Month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host singers Rich DeLibro and Paula Pettinella on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., as part of Italian Heritage Month.

The duo sings favorite songs by Italian-Americans including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Al Martino, and others.

As part of the month’s celebration, the library also hosts the program Italy, A Cultural Journey on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can explore Italy with Italian lifestyle expert, Ashley Turney. A slide presentation includes regional differences of the country in a colorful journey from north to south and to the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Turney has studied, lived and worked in Italy for more than 25 years. She owns the boutique travel company L’Esperta.

First celebrated in 1989, October is Italian Heritage Month, formerly known as National Italian-American Heritage Month by proclamation of the President and Congress in the United States, in recognition of the many achievements, contributions, and successes of Americans of Italian descent as well as Italians in America.

The programs are free and open to the public. Registration is suggested through the library’s website, trumbullct-library.org to guarantee seating.