Free cancer support groups, new members welcome

Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull-Integrative Medicine and Support Services offers the following free support groups. New members are welcome.

Support Group for Women with Cancer (all types) — A group open to any female with any diagnosis of cancer, either newly diagnosed, in treatment, or out of treatment. Topics range from balancing career and diagnosis, stress management and coping, marriage and family life, etc. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD RSVP required: mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-337-8660 for additional information.

LMD Support Group — For anyone living with metastatic disease. All ages and stages of treatment are welcome. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. RSVP required: mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-337-8660 for additional information.

Parenting through Cancer in the Home — Finding support and help for the additional challenges of parenting that occur when a patient has cancer. Open to parents with minor children, including couples, single parents, grandparents and anyone who shares primary care giving of children. RSVP required mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-337-8660 for additional information.

Tolerating Distress and Managing Difficult Emotions — Six Session Support Group Series for Individuals Living with Cancer. This innovative series will focus on: Learning and using coping strategies, behavioral skills for tolerating distress, managing the intense emotions often experienced and associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. RSVP required: mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-337-8660 for additional information.

Living Beyond Cancer Group — A support group for all adults who have transitioned to post-treatment. This group will focus on longer-term issues related to cancer survivors. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at marni@smarthealthpsych.com

Men’s Group — A support group for men diagnosed with cancer. Open to all men either currently in treatment or post- treatment. Discussing issues relevant to men who have been diagnosed with cancer. Please inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at marni@smarthealthpsych.com

Support for Caregivers of those with Cancer — Open to all who are providing care or support to a loved one (18+) with cancer. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at marni@smarthealthpsych.com

Journaling through Cancer and Beyond — Three part workshop for individuals diagnosed with cancer. The workshop will include: Emotional and physical health benefits of journaling, discussion around self-reflection through journaling and creating journaling habit, barriers to journaling and identifying what is working. Inquire or RSPV to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at marni@smarthealthpsych.com

Weight Management for Women Post Cancer Treatment — After treatment, many women find their bodies change, it could be weight changes from medications and other treatments. Come join to discuss body image and accepting body post treatment, goals and barriers to weight management, making healthier choices moving forward, myths and facts around healthy food and diet trends/fads. Inquire or RSVP to Rebecca Bonetti, Registered Dietitian at rebecca.bonetti@bpthosp.org