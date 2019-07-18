Free bike tour from Twin Brooks Park to Beardsley Park

Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour on the rail-trail starting at Twin Brooks Park to the end of Beardsley Park July 21.

Local rail-trail historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour on the rail-trail starting at Twin Brooks Park in Trumbull to the end of Beardsley Park in Bridgeport, on Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. Cyclists will meet in the parking lot at Twin Brooks Park.

DelBianco will take the cyclists back in time on the newly refurbished rail-trail connections stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the route: Site of an old, abandoned railroad bridge built in 1935, over the Merritt Parkway, the history of the Merritt Parkway Bridges, site of a mining quarry, site of a railroad station in North Bridgeport and much more.

Admission is free,

For any questions, contact Sue DelBianco at delbiancosue@yahoo.com.