Free Shakespeare library October 27

The Hudson Shakespeare Company performs Doctor Faustus on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., at Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., as part of its Library Halloween Tour.

The German intellect, Doctor Faustus is at a loss as to what he must become a master of next. He finally decides on magic and calls upon Mephistopheles, a servant of the devil, for his help. Faustus makes an offer the devil cannot refuse — he will sign away his soul in exchange for 24 years of life and Mephistopheles at his disposal in order to discover the secrets of life. Faustus then embarks on a journey through time and space in order to discover all of life's meaning.

The performance, offered free to the public, is directed by Jon Ciccarelli with Movement Direction by Noelle Fair and Fight Direction by Dispatch Combat Collective.

Since 1992, the Hudson Shakespeare Company produced a wide range of titles from the Bard to Modern theater (now more than 100 productions and counting) in a variety of outdoor and indoor venues.

Utilizing some of the best young and experienced actors, directors and crew from around the tristate area, the company conducts varied year round tours ranging from free outdoor productions to student showcases. Hudson Shakespeare conducts, designs and presents private class instruction for children to adults in Shakespeare and Stage Combat and in their Schools Program present small showcases, workshops and full-length shows for students ranging from elementary up to college level.

Register on the library’s website trumbullct-library.org to guarantee seating.