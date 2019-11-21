https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Free-Coastal-Chordsmen-concert-Dec-1-14852611.php
Free Coastal Chordsmen concert Dec. 1
The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the Coastal Chordsmen on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m.
Back by popular demand, the Coastal Chordsmen are an a cappella group based in Trumbull. The group entertains audiences all over New England with their unique style of high-energy barbershop harmony.
For the library concert, they will perform a few holiday songs, as well as songs from their current repertoire.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Register to guarantee a seat as there is always a full house for this performance. Register online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.
