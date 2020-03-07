Free Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band concert

The U.S. Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band will be in concert at the Regional Center for the Arts (RCA), on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m.

The band has played its New Orleans-flavored music at concerts and festivals across the U.S. and around the world. The opener for the show will be the RCA Jazz Combo.

Tickets for the show, which will be in the school’s main auditorium, 23 Oakview Drive in Trumbull, are free, but reservations are suggested to ensure seating. Call 203-365-8930 to reserve tickets.

For more information, visit ces.k12.ct.us/rca.