Free Blood Pressure Self-Care and Prevention workshop

The Trumbull Health Department is offering a free Blood Pressure Self-Care and Prevention workshop for town residents and town employees with high blood pressure.

This six-week workshop will be held every Wednesday evening from Wednesday, March 11 to Wednesday, April 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will receive tools and tips to control their blood pressure, learn how to lower their blood pressure numbers, how to stay healthy and learn the differences between normal vs. high blood pressure. There will be sessions on understanding your medications, healthy eating, massage and relaxation techniques, and physical activity.

With completion of the six-week workshop, participants will receive a free home blood pressure monitor kit and lifesaving information.

High blood pressure is very common, but a dangerous illness. One in three U.S. adults have high blood pressure. High blood pressure typically has no warning signs or symptoms and is usually diagnosed by a doctor during a routine checkup. Without medical attention, high blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease and increase your risk of a stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure.

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure the High Blood Pressure Self Care & Prevention workshop can help you avoid the negative outcomes and take control of your blood pressure.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family member to participate in the workshop series as well.

Call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1031 to get more information and to register for this free workshop, space is limited.