France to honor 94-year-old WWII veteran with top honor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A 94-year-old World War II veteran from western Indiana will receive France's highest honor later this month for his wartime service.

Jimmie H. Royer of Terre Haute will be awarded France's Legion of Honor on Sept. 29 during a ceremony at an American Legion post in the city.

The Tribune-Star reports that he'll be presented with the award by Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France to the Midwest.

Royer served as a gunner in the 106th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, taking part in the Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland campaigns in 1944.

He was wounded on Oct. 27, 1944, on the Lorraine front and honorably discharged in August 1945.

Royer was previously awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart.

