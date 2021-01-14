France to expel delivery man refusing Kosher orders

PARIS (AP) — A court in eastern France convicted a delivery driver of anti-Semitic discrimination an Thursday for refusing to take orders for kosher food, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Algerian man would be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

The conviction in the city of Strasbourg came two days after a regional Jewish institution, the Israelite Consistory of the Bas-Rhin region, said two kosher restaurants had reported that drivers working for Deliveroo refused to handle their food because they didn’t want to deliver to Jews.