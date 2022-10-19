France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government's spokesperson said Wednesday.
A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the capital is in custody on charges of murder and rape of a minor, torture, acts of barbarity and concealment of a corpse, the Paris state prosecutor said Monday. A 43-year-old man is also in custody, charged with helping to hide the girl’s body, according to a prosecutors' statement.