France lashes out at Britain's latest proposal on migrants Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 4:16 a.m.
1 of7 A migrants makeshift camp is set up along the river in Loon Plage, near Grande-Synthe, northern France, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
CALAIS, France (AP) — France reacted with fury Friday to Britain's latest proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. The French government said a British minister was no longer welcome at a European meeting to discuss the problem and portrayed the British prime minister as duplicitous.
The angry response, delivered by government spokesman Gabriel Attal, came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked that France take back all migrants who cross illegally from its shores to Britain. Johnson proposed the deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.