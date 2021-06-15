France: Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in campaign funding trial SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 9:29 a.m.
1 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, center, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, right, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, center, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, center, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, center right, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, center, arrives at the court room in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy goes trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court Tuesday, denying wrongdoing and showing anger at accusations during a trial over the allegedly illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.
Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.