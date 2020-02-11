Four Theatre Arts workshops offered

Trumbull Parks and Recreation is offering four Theatre Arts workshops. They will be held on four Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 (snow date April 11), in the Madison Middle School auditorium, 630 Madison Ave.

The programs offered are:

March 7, Pirates — It’s a swashbuckling tale! Practice your “Arghhs” and your “Ahoy Mateys” through song, dance and stories all about pirates.

March 14, Shakespeare — Fairies, magic and fun fill the class through the language and stories of Shakespeare. Students will learn a bit about the Bard and practice a poem from one of his most favorite characters.

March 21, Costumes! Lights! Stage! — What are costumes? Why do we have lights? What’s a Set Designer? During this class, you will explore a stage and what is on it. Each student will also get a chance to design and draw their own costume and share it,

March 28, Song and Dance —Students will learn a classic number from a Broadway show.

Grades kindergarten to grade 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fee: $90 (non-residents $120).

Grades 3-5, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Fee: $100 (non-residents $120). Class size limited to 25.

Register at the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department, 5892 Main St., or register on-line at https://recreation.trumbull-ct.gov.

For more information, visit trumbullyouth.org, email: trumbullyouth@gmail.com, or call 203-452-5060.