Foul weather postpones helicopter goat shoot in Grand Teton

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Foul weather has postponed plans to kill nonnative mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials closed a large area of the Teton Range to the public this week so that hunters could shoot goats by helicopter without endangering people on the ground.

Park officials now say snow and poor visibility are postponing those plans.

Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann says another attempt could take place in late January or early February.

Mountain goats aren't native to the park and biologists worry the 100 or more goats could spread disease to native bighorn sheep.

The National Park Service has contracted Oregon-based Baker Aircraft to shoot goats with non-lead shotgun or rifle rounds, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

Wintry weather kept Baker from making it to the area, Germann said.

Park officials also plan to use volunteer hunters on the ground.