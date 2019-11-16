Foster parents, ACLU resist Illinois Medicaid plan change

CHICAGO (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has asked the state to delay the launch of a new Medicaid health care plan, saying that rushing the process will “result in chaotic disruption” in foster children’s care.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the state will roll out a new privately contracted Medicaid health care plan Feb. 1, enrolling more than 36,000 current and former foster children in a managed care system.

The ACLU this month sent a letter to the state Department of Children and Family Services citing concerns about a lack of community-based behavioral health services under the new plan.

Anthony T. Lo Sasso, an economics professor at DePaul University, says under managed care, states outsource the operation of the Medicaid program to for-profit companies to ensure provider efficiency and cost reduction.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com