'Fossil fuel sanctuary state' bill stalls in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to declare Louisiana a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” and bar enforcement of any federal law or regulation that could harm the industry stalled Wednesday in a House committee, amid concerns about litigation, lost revenue and other complications.

Rep. Danny McCormick, an Oil City Republican, didn't seek a vote on his bill from the House natural resources committee as his proposal faced questions and resistance from lawmakers of both parties. McCormick said he hopes to bring it up again for debate, after working on changes.