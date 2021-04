FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Operations at Fort Lauderdale International Airport were “gradually returning to normal" Thursday morning after the facility was briefly evacuated due to a “security incident" outside two terminals, officials said.

All roads leading into the airport have reopened after being shut down around 4 a.m., airport officials said in a post on Twitter. They asked for patience as airport employees are allowed back inside to resume normal operations.