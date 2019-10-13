Fort Jackson to hold memorial for soldier who died

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled this week to honor a soldier who died after suffering a medical emergency at Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson's commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. says 18-year-old Pvt. Andrew McLean died Sept. 10 and his "absence is still felt throughout his unit." McLean, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was a part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.

McLean experienced an unspecified emergency while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area. He was transported to Providence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hospital staff has said the death was not heat related.

Beagle said in a statement McLean's cause of death remains under investigation.

The service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Daniel Circle Chapel on the military base in Columbia.