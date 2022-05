METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A former student at a Massachusetts high school was stabbed by a current student during an on-campus confrontation late Monday morning, police said.

The 16-year-old male suspect is in custody and facing several charges including assault with intent to murder, Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said at a news conference. Police also recovered a knife with a 4-inch (10-centimeter) blade, he said.