Former state Sen. Chuck Graham, advocate for disabled, dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former state Sen. Chuck Graham, who became a well-known advocate for people with disabilities after losing his ability to walk when he was in a car accident as a teenager, has died.

His wife, Kate Graham, said Graham died of a heart attack Tuesday at their home in Columbia. He was 55.

When Graham, a Democrat, was elected to the Missouri House in 1996, he became the first Missouri lawmaker elected to office who used a wheelchair, The Columbia Tribune reported. He served in th House before winning a state Senate seat in 2004. He lost his bid for re-election in 2008.

Graham was a member of the U.S. House Task Force on the Rights and Empowerment of Americans with Disabilities in 1990. At the time of his death, he was chairman of the Columbia Disabilities Commission and co-director of the Great Plains ADA Center.

The Missouri Democratic Party praised Graham's advocacy for research, science and knowledge.

"Especially now, as the need for research and science is needed more than ever, Chuck’s advocacy will be greatly missed,” the organization said. “His legacy will be his work on behalf of those with disabilities and chronic health challenges that are now living better lives.”