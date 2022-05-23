Former state AG due in court for alleged probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, is due in court Monday, facing the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March.

Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, awaits a hearing in Montgomery County Court on an alleged probation violation. She will appear before the same judge who sentenced her in the original leak case.