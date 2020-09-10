Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former executive director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims in Missouri appeared in federal court Thursday on charges accusing her of filing fraudulent invoices for funding, federal prosecutors said.

Kimberly LeBaron, the former executive director of Kirksville, Missouri-based Victim Support Services, was indicted last month on three counts of mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The 61-year-old Kirksville resident is accused of submitting false invoices under a Department of Justice Victims of Crime Administrators grant. Prosecutors allege LeBaron inflated numbers related to shelter stays and in many cases turned away clients by falsely claiming the shelter was full.

The government contends the Justice Department paid about $173,000 in grant funds due to the fraudulent actions.

If convicted, LeBaron faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.