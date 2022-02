BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Brimfield police officer has filed a lawsuit claiming the town's board members discriminated against him when they chose not to reappoint him as the town’s only patrolman because of his sexual orientation.

Ryan Olszta alleges the town violated his civil rights when board members opted not to rehire him last year, claiming that they also made comments about his sexuality and his partner, The Telegram & Gazette reported Tuesday.