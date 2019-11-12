Former lawmaker takes picture of rare 3-antler deer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A former state lawmaker says he took a picture of an unusual deer: a buck with three antlers in the Upper Peninsula.

Steve Lindberg posted the photo to his Facebook page where he regularly shares pictures from the outdoors.

A veterinarian, Steve Edwards of Lakeview, says the deer is normal and healthy. Edwards says it's possible that something happened when the deer was an embryo before birth. He tells the Detroit Free Press that the three-antler deer is probably a "one-in-a-million thing."

The traditional deer hunting season starts Friday.