Former lawmaker's candidacy for open seat challenged

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission staff is recommending that a former lawmaker who wants to run for a vacancy in the state Senate be allowed on the ballot, despite a challenge that he doesn't live in the district.

Former state Rep. Don Pridemore, a Republican, filed to run for an April 6 special election to fill the state Senate seat that is vacant due to Scott Fitzgerald's election to Congress. But Pridemore's filing was challenged by someone who alleges the Hartford address Pridemore put on his nomination papers is not where he actually lives. The complaint alleges that Pridemore lives outside of the Senate district.