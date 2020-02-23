Former gymnast recalls 2000 accident that left her paralyzed

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The photo is grainy and dated and chilling for Nicole Richards to look at. It's her standing on a podium, a tremendous smile on her face. But it's another person.

It's Richards with a medal hanging from her neck, having just won the all-around at the Bloomington Valentine's Invitational. But it's not her.

It's a happy, college-bound gymnast with her whole life ahead, one filled with balance beams and vaults and uneven bars.

But that person vanished 20 years ago.

It's the last photo taken of Richards before a 20-car pileup on a snowy road in Muncie on Feb. 18, 2000. Six days after the photo, the car Richards was riding in went sideways, came to a stop and was T-boned by another vehicle.

Richards' body was whipped so violently it broke her C6 and C7 vertebrae. Her gymnastics teammates from Perry Meridian High looked back and saw Richards lying limp, face down on the seat.

The three girls were heading from Muncie back to Indianapolis after a trip to Ball State University, where they were planning to make their college gymnastics careers.

They had been chatting and laughing and talking about the future. The roads were icy and snowy, but the car was moving slowly. They were being cautious. Richards was wearing a seat belt.

Then, one car slammed into another car and that car into another car and another, vehicles piling up.

Richards doesn't remember it, but her teammate later told her that she woke up for a few seconds in the backseat unable to move. "My neck is hurting really bad," Richards said. As her teammate assured Richards the ambulance was on its way, Richards blacked out again.

The next thing she remembers is the cold, a cold like she'd never felt before.

She was in a hospital gown on a cot on the roof of the hospital, a helicopter whirring beside her. The doctors at Ball Memorial couldn't help her. She needed to go to IU Health University Hospital. She needed a trauma unit and a neurosurgeon.

Such a brutal twist. Just hours before, life had looked like a dream.

"We were all so encouraged and excited for what was to be next, being college gymnasts," says Richards, 37. "Little did we know then that wasn’t going to be my future at all."

As her parents tell the story, they took Richards snow skiing when she was 2 years old. She was going down a little bunny trail, landed in the splits and just kind of flipped out of the position, landing perfectly.

They jokingly said they were going to put her in gymnastics after that. Richards started taking tumbling classes. By kindergarten, she was in a private club on a competitive team.

Nicole Richards was competing as a Level 9 gymnast, one level below the highest possible in USA Gymnastics.

The Richards on the ski trail wasn't any different from the little girl in a gym. She was a standout, a natural talent, competing in the all-around — vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor exercise.

When she was 9, the 1991 World Gymnastics Championships were held in the Hoosier Dome. Her parents took her to see it. Richards was in awe.

Her favorite athlete was Kim Zmeskal, a 4-11, 80-pound beast in the all-around.

"I just remember her floor routine, everyone screaming and hollering and her dancing," Richards said. "It made it a lot more real to me."

After that, Richards said she buckled down. She wanted to be like Zmeskal. She followed Zmeskal's career as she competed in the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games, where she won a bronze medal.

"I used to watch the videotapes of her over and over," Richards said.

Zmeskal was coached by the renowned Bela Karolyi. Richards started training with him, too. Every year, she and her sister would spend their summers at his camp. She became close to Karolyi. And she got better and better at the sport.

Richards was winning Level 9 championships, just one level below the national team. She was traveling the country to compete.

She was eyeing greatness and determined to make it big — until that snowy night when that girl disappeared.

When Richards landed at University Hospital, a neurosurgeon was waiting. Hours later, Richards was wheeled back for emergency neck surgery.

When she woke up and saw her family, she didn't know why she was in a hospital bed. They told her.

"Even from the beginning, I almost wasn't upset. Obviously, I was upset, but I was just kind of ready to get moving with the rehab," she said. "I was already on the mindset of 'What's next?' instead of wallowing about what happened."

Richards' optimistic outlook only blossomed as friends poured in, camping out in the waiting room, sitting with her to watch her favorite show, "90210."

After just more than a week in intensive care, Richards was sent to rehab in Chicago. For the next three months, she learned how to sit up again, feed herself, hold her neck up, strengthen her arm muscles.

"It was starting over," she said. "I wasn’t walking, but I had to re-learn how to use all the body parts that I could do."

But inside the rehab center, reality set in. "I got a little bit down those couple of months being away from my friends," she said. She was 17 and it was her senior year. All her friends were getting ready for spring break trips and prom and graduation.

Richards made a promise to herself. She would finish rehab in time for prom. "And I pushed through," she said.

Richards was named prom queen at that dance in May. When she graduated, the crowd rose to applaud for what seemed like forever. Richards said she became emotional.

She had gotten her strength back in more than just a physical way. She was alive. And she was living.

"I was just so proud," she said, "to be there."

For 12 years, life was amazing. Richards never looked at what she didn't have.

Richards is a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. She has movement in most of the muscles of her arms, except the triceps. She can't move her fingers, open and close them to grab things and usually they are in fists. But she can hug people.

"I always think it could always be so much worse," said Richards.

She graduated from Ball State in 2004, started driving again and landed a job as a human resource specialist with the federal government at Defense Finance and Accounting Services.

Samantha's House, a foundation that helps provide homes for injured people, built Richards a custom home in Greenwood. She has two dogs, a St. Bernard named Karolyi and a Golden Retriever named Wilson. She was back in gymnastics as an IHSAA judge. She was a diehard sports fan, going to Colts games, Pacers games and Butler games.

"Everything was great," Richards said. "I was going to work everyday, had a great social life, a lot of friends."

Then, one day in 2013, she noticed the nipple on her left breast was inverted. At a mammogram, an abnormal spot was found. Richards was sent for an MRI, then a biopsy.

"I felt like I already knew it wasn't good," she said.

Richards was lying in bed when the doctor called. She had Stage 3 breast cancer; it had spread to the lymph nodes under her arms.

"I told the doctor, 'I figured that was the case. What can we do?'" Richards said. Just like the day she learned she was paralyzed, "I was ready to go."

The hardest part of the diagnosis, Richards said, was telling her family.

"I think I shed maybe a tear or so," she said. "Hearing their reactions was actually harder."

This isn't fair, they told her. You've already been through so much.

Richards went through intense and aggressive therapy, chemo, radiation. She had surgeries. And, she pushed through again.

She has now been cancer-free for five and a half years. And, remarkably, she never asks “Why me?”

Why would a young aspiring gymnast become a quadriplegic at 17 and then battle breast cancer at age 31?

"I guess, just to see how many people I've inspired, even young gymnasts that I inspired and made them work harder and not give up," she said. "To know I'm inspiring others, that's what makes me happy."

Usually, the anniversary — Feb. 18, 2000 — passes with little notice. Richards thinks about how bad that day was and moves on. But this year, the anniversary of her accident is hitting her differently.

"Twenty years, wow," she said. "It just has me thinking about it a little bit more, not in a bad way, but everything I've been through in the 20 years," she said.

Twenty years since she stood on that podium smiling, a different person, ready to conquer the world.

But this new person who has evolved in those two decades, she has accomplished more than she ever thought she could: "When I look back," she said, "what I feel most is that I'm really proud of myself."

__

Source: The Indianapolis Star