Former church building adds new chapter in its history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A new chapter will be added in the history of the building that once housed Shiloh Baptist Church. Plans are to turn the historical structure located on the corner of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Drive into the new home of the Louisiana History Museum.

In March the building was purchased by the Louisiana History Museum for $125,000 after a campaign to raise funds was started last year. On June 10, a sign was unveiled in front of the former church listing the names of donors.

Built in 1905, the structure used to be one of the premiere Black churches in Alexandria, said Father Chad Partain, museum board member.

Deterioration of the building was the reason the congregation built their new building, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, on Lee Street. The last services were held in the old church building in 2006.

A 2007 article in The Town Talk said the building’s deterioration was helped along by a leaky roof that caused considerable damage to the floors.

Hurricane Rita also pushed the front door away from its frame.

“And that only helped us in our decision to move,” the Rev. Raymond Franklin said in the article. “We were spending more money trying to fix the church.”

A 2020 Town Talk article notes that a new roof was put on by the owner who purchased the building from the church but damage to the walls, floor and joists was still present.

“For us as a museum board, the preservation of that building and the chance to renovate it into a cultural center and museum for all of Central Louisiana, seemed like a win-win situation,” said Partain.

“It was a tremendous act of faith for our African-American community to build this church at the time that they did,” he said. “And it represents the sacrifice that they made to maintain their community of faith in the midst of great hardship and prejudice.”

Now that the structure is in the hands of the Louisiana History Museum, they can now move forward.

Previously, Partain said the overall project could take about two years and total renovation costs would be around $2 million. The timeframe for renovating the Shiloh property would depend on the money raised.

In 2020, Pat Boone, board secretary, treasurer and volunteer, said the museum would also apply for grants to help them with the renovation costs.

“We’re stripping back down to the bare minimum,” explained Boone. “We’re trying to get it back to a usable space.”

Now that the building is in the hands of the museum, the renovation will take place in stages. With the first phase now complete, the second phase would consist of demolishing parts of the building that can’t be saved. The third phase would include new infrastructure. such as HVAC units, fire retardant systems, plumbing, new wiring.

Getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places is also part of the long-term project, said Partain.

Since 1996, the Louisiana History Museum and the Alexandria Historical & Genealogical Library occupy a building on Washington Street that was the former Alexandria Library. There is no room for either to expand their collections.

Rescuing and renovating the structure will not only add to its history but also serve as a place for the entire history of the community, said Partain at the unveiling.

Once the Shiloh building is renovated, the museum will be able to display its vast collection of local and Louisiana artifacts.

“We have so many things that we can’t put on display now because the space is simply too limited,” said Partain in the article.

Many of the items were donated to the museum over the years and gathered by the late Dale Genius who was the second director of the museum.

Among the collection are photographs, postcards, memorabilia from The Hotel Bentley and the Alexandria Golf and Country Club, and items from all the major wars. The museum also houses a large display of artifacts belonging to former governors Huey P. Long and his brother Earl Long.

There are also artifacts from many of the ethnic groups that have called Central Louisiana home.

Partain said the museum will be a place where everyone can go to experience “the story of our past and of all the peoples who have made Central Louisiana home beginning with our Native American populations extending all the way to the present day.”

The Louisiana History Museum is located at 503 Washington St. in downtown Alexandria. More information on the museum is available at www.louisianahistorymuseum.org or by calling (318) 769-2216.