Former Woodbridge, West Haven principal takes over Trumbull elementary school

Photography by PETER HVIZDAK ph934 #2622 West Haven, Connecticut- 10/15/08: Gina Prisco, principal of Pagels School in West Haven, left, and the Harlem Superstars basketball player Rick "The 7 footer" Lopez square off for a jump ball at the start of the comedy basketball fundraising game at West Haven High School Wednesday night for the Pagels School Enrichment Program.

Gina Prisco has been appointed principal of Frenchtown Elementary School, according to Trumbull School Supt. Gary Cialfi.

Prisco has spent the past seven years as principal of Beecher Road Elementary School in Woodbridge. Prior to that she was principal of Alma E. Pagels Elementary School in West Haven from 2007-2012, and assistant principal at Harry M. Bailey Middle School, also in West Haven, from 2001-2007.

Cialfi said Prisco “demonstrated exemplary leadership” throughout her tenure at Beecher Road Elementary School. She also was the most impressive candidate throughout the interview process, which included an interview with a committee that included representatives of the staff and parent community. She will start her new position August 5.

Prisco has a bachelor of science in elementary education from Southern CT State, and a master of science in science education and a six-year diploma in educational leadership, also from Southern.