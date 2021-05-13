Former VA employee sentenced for conspiring to accept bribes

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to accept bribes in exchange for steering grants to a construction company.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Bruce Ross of Hope Mills worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Fayetteville as an agent for the Specially Adapted Housing grant program. The program provides federal funds to eligible veterans with certain severe, service-connected disabilities to build new, adapted homes or modify existing homes.