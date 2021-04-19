Former UN leader presses for 'strong action' on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the world body and Southeast Asian countries Monday to take swift and strong action to stop the deadly crackdown that has followed the military coup in Myanmar, saying he had tried unsuccessfully to make a diplomatic visit himself.
Ban exhorted the U.N. Security Council to act immediately to halt the violence and protect civilians, “using a range of tools at the council's disposal.” His remarks came weeks after the group toned down a statement on Myanmar by changing a draft that suggested sanctions might be considered.