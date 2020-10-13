Former TV reporter found guilty of attempted sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln television reporter has been found guilty of attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Zachery Worthington, who used to work for KLKN-TV in Lincoln, pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. Originally, the 25-year-old had been charged with first-degree sexual assault, but the charge was reduced as part of the agreement.

Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said the victim was a woman who had previously dated Worthington before the night of the assault in October 2018. The woman had a few drinks at Worthington’s home that night and didn’t feel comfortable driving home, so she slept in his bed.

Murphy said the woman refused several requests from Worthington to have sex. The woman told authorities she later awoke to find Worthington having sex with her, and she immediately got up and left.

When Worthington is sentenced on Jan. 6, he faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.