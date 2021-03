ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer is facing both criminal charges and a civil lawsuit accusing him of, while off-duty, illegally searching a man and stealing about $200 from him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Kevin Baroni was charged Nov. 2 with misdemeanor kidnapping and stealing. The alleged victim, Richard E. Brown, filed suit in February. Neither the charges nor the suit were previously made public.