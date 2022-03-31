Former Newark housing official pleads guilty in phone scam

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former official with Newark’s housing authority has admitted scamming his employer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a scheme involving cell phones and other electronic devices.

Venancio Diaz was the agency's director of information technology. In his guilty plea in federal court on Wednesday, the 56-year-old Jersey City resident acknowledged using his position between late 2013 and last summer to buy more than 1,500 cellphones and tablets using the authority’s money.