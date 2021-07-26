Former Nevada 'sundown town' stands by siren amid reckoning SAM METZ, Associated Press / Report for America July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 2:09 p.m.
1 of3 This June 30, 2021 photo shows a sign for the town of Minden, Nev. Efforts to silence the century-old siren, seen in the background, that blares every night at 6 p.m. are sparking debates over how to confront the region's history of racism and violence. The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California associates the siren with a historic "sundown ordinance" that once made it illegal for them to be in Minden and neighboring Gardnerville after nightfall. Residents of the mostly white town defend it as a tradition that marks time and honors first responders. After state lawmakers banned the siren, the Washoe Tribe's chairman and Minden town manager agreed to move the siren to 5 p.m. but the compromise left many tribal members unsatisfied and awaits discussion at the tribal council. Sam Metz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This June 30 2021 photo shows a century-old siren in Minden, Nev. Efforts to silence the century-old siren that blares every night at 6 p.m. are sparking debates over how to confront the region's history of racism and violence. The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California associates the siren with a historic "sundown ordinance" that once made it illegal for them to be in Minden and neighboring Gardnerville after nightfall. Residents of the mostly white town defend it as a tradition that marks time and honors first responders. Sam Metz/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 In this June 30, 2021 photo, the sun sets at the front of the town of Minden, Nev. Efforts to silence the century-old siren that blares every night at 6 p.m. are sparking debates over how to confront the region's history of racism and violence. The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California associates the siren with a historic "sundown ordinance" that once made it illegal for them to be in Minden and neighboring Gardnerville after nightfall. Residents of the mostly white town defend it as a tradition that marks time and honors first responders. Sam Metz/AP Show More Show Less
MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — A red siren perched atop a small town’s volunteer fire department sounds every night at 6 p.m., sending a piercing noise echoing through the ranches and towns of northern Nevada’s Carson Valley including Dresslerville — a community governed by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.
To Serrell Smokey, the tribe's chairman, the sound is a reminder of racism and violence inflicted upon Native Americans — a "living piece of historical trauma” with an enduring legacy. He requested officials in the town of Minden silence the region's last remaining siren last summer.