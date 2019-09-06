Former Navy Secretary Mabus backs Harris for president

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Navy secretary who previously served as Mississippi governor is endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris for president.

Ray Mabus said in a news release Friday that Harris is "fully prepared to be our next commander-in-chief."

Harris was the California attorney general before winning a U.S. Senate seat in 2016.

Mabus was the Democratic governor of Mississippi from 1988 to 1992 and U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1994 to 1996. He served as Navy secretary during both of Barack Obama's terms as president.

The news release said Mabus will advise the Harris campaign on issues including national security and military policy.

Mississippi is one of five states holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries March 10. Also that day, Hawaii has Republican caucuses and North Dakota has Democratic caucuses.