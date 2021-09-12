Former Mississippi foster teen is on the road to success GABRIELA SZYMANOWSKA, The Clarion Ledger Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 12:09 a.m.
1 of3 Sirayah Miller, left, smiles while sitting behind the wheel of her new car, as she talks with Sarah Dale Harmon, right, co-owner of Ice & Vice frozen treat shop in Madison, Miss., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Miller, who has aged-out of foster care, is the first recipient of a transportation scholarship offered to employees of Ice & Vice. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Barbara Gauntt/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As heavy droplets of water fell one late August afternoon, Sirayah Miller stood outside with eyes closed, oblivious to the rain.
Surrounding her was a small group of women, including Sarah Dale Harmon, a longtime foster parent. Just around the corner sat a black Toyota Prius adorned with a red bow and a fresh paint job, new tires and a new radio.
