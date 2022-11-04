Former Milwaukee elections official charged with misconduct

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office Friday after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's office also charged Kimberly Zapata with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. She's due to make her initial court appearance Nov. 28. Her attorney, Michael Maistelman, had no immediate comment, saying only that he would litigate the case in court, not in the media.