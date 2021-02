ST. LOUIS (AP) — A longtime St. Louis broadcaster has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, and still faces other charges in state court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 79-year-old Harry Hamm entered the guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Still pending are state charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography. Hamm has pleaded not guilty in that case.