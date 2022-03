ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The race to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn grew Thursday as a former CEO of Hormel Foods announced he's running as a Democrat and an Albert Lea attorney joined the GOP field.

Jeff Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016, a time of major growth for the Austin-based food company best known for its meat brands like Spam, Cure 81 ham, Black Label bacon, Jennie-O Turkey and Dinty Moore beef stew.