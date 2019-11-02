Former Connecticut justice remembered for strong dissents

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Robert I. Berdon is being remembered as a passionate jurist known for scholarly arguments and hundreds of strongly worded dissents.

Funeral services for Berdon are planned on Monday in Hamden. The Judicial Branch says Berdon's family confirmed the 89-year-old died Thursday.

A former state treasurer and Superior Court judge, Berdon was elevated to the top court by Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. in 1991. He left in 1999 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. He remained as a state trial referee until 2014.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says Berdon dedicated his life to public service, beginning when he enlisted during the Korean War. Lamont says Berdon authored hundreds of legal opinions throughout his career that have had "a profound impact" on Connecticut laws.