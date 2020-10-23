Former Bridgeport Mayor Mary Moran and husband Stephen Moran will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Friday, Oct. 23. Mary served as Bridgeport’s first elected female mayor from 1989-1991 and Stephen is a U.S. Navy veteran who is currently retired from Airborne Express after 15 years. The Morans relocated to Trumbull in 1995, and Mary then served for 10 years on the Trumbull Police Commission and five years as Trumbull’s tax collector. They have three children and four grandchildren. A family dinner celebrating the occasion took place at a local restaurant. Pictured with the bride and groom are best man Charles Moran, Stephen’s brother, and maid of honor Stella Chapar, Mary’s sister-in-law.