Former Board of Finance member named to Trumbull school board

TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has appointed former Board of Finance member Andrew Palo to the Trumbull Board of Education. Palo replaces Kathleen Fearon, who resigned in June.

Palo served on the Board of Finance for eight years, from 2009 to 2017, and then was appointed to the Water Pollution Control Authority. Palo has a degree in finance from Sacred Heart and a Masters in financial management from Fairfield U. He also has extensive experience in the municipal budget process, said Tesoro.

“Andy is the right person for this position at the right time,” Tesoro said. “In addition to his expertise in finance, he has more than a decade of experience in municipal government processes and a valuable analytic approach to challenges.”

Palo’s personality also makes him a good fit, Tesoro said.

“Andy is a conciliator,” she said. “In these difficult times, as we deal with the anxieties and uncertainties of a pandemic, I’m confident Andy will help bring together our school community—parents, teachers, administrators and students.”

Palo said he is looking forward to his new role.

“There’s no doubt there will be difficult decisions in the weeks and months ahead,” Palo said. “But I’m certain we will continue to sustain and improve our school system, which for decades has been among the very best in Connecticut. It has served as a critical draw for people looking to relocate to Trumbull. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and energized by the challenge.”

Palo currently works at the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, where he handles investment accounting and operations in the organization’s $23 billion investment portfolio. He and his wife, Raelinda, have two children, both in the Trumbull public school system.