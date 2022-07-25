Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated

NEW YORK (AP) — A forgotten co-defendant of the so-called “Central Park Five,” whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape were thrown out more than a decade later, is set have his conviction on a related charge overturned.
A hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon in the case of Steven Lopez, who was arrested along with five other Black and Latino teenagers in the rape and assault on Trisha Meili but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the lesser charge of robbing a male jogger.