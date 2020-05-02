Forest service to help Maine firm invest in wood energy

EAST BALDWIN, Maine (AP) — A Maine company is set to receive nearly $350,000 in federal funds to generate heat and electricity for sawmills.

Limington Lumber of East Baldwin will also receive more than $700,000 in matching funds, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said. The money is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

Pingree said the funding will help the company “to invest in local forest products, transition to renewable wood energy and help protect Maine's forests.”

The company is slated to use locally sourced wood to cut down on energy cost and fossil fuel use, Pingree said. The forest service awarded the money as part of its Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Grant program.