ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — After recent reports of bears stealing backpacks and food, the U.S. Forest Service is warning hikers and campers to take precautions when visiting a national forest in North Carolina.

The agency said in a statement Friday that it has received “reports of increased bear encounters” on four Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness trails inside the Nantahala National Forest. The spots include Haoe Lead Trail, Stratton Bald Trail, Hangover Lead Trail and Hangover Trail.