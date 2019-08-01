For those affected by memory loss and their caregivers

George's Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull,.

A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month.

To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org.

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back, as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.