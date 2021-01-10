For this chef, a love of regional produce breeds inspiration

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Chef Whitney Otawka no longer runs the culinary program at the Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island off the coast of Georgia but in many ways, she still feels like she’s back on that 17.5 mile stretch of land. In March, news of the coronavirus reached the wild shores of the island and effectively shut everything down. Otawka, who at the time was expecting her first child, made the difficult decision to leave behind a place that, perhaps more than any other, has molded her into the chef she is today.

“(Cumberland Island) is so wild that there’s no permanent home base for me there,” Otawka said. “I had to know that if I needed to get my child to a doctor quickly that it wouldn’t be a three hour journey so I made the choice to leave.” She and her husband, fellow chef Ben Wheatley, packed up their belongings and moved to the mainland three weeks before the arrival of their son, a culinarily adventurous little boy they affectionately call Fig. Currently the family is in Fernandina Beach, Fla., just south of Cumberland Island but will move to Savannah in 2021.

FRESHLY CAUGHT BEACH CLAMS

“In order to decide to take the step to have a baby, I had to choose to leave Cumberland Island,” she said. “That’s not something a lot of people face, especially chefs. They don’t necessarily have to leave their job in order to have a family.” But the risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to the nature of her work was more than Otawka was willing to bear and so she did what many working mothers do, made the hard choice to leave a job she loved for a family she felt needed her more.

A self proclaimed “adventurous spirit,” Otawka has taken this time away from the Inn, and in the newness of motherhood, to delve deeper into her love of Southern foodways and agriculture. In her book The Saltwater Table and in various interviews, she talks about how growing up in the Mojave Desert and experiencing farm to table cuisine while a student at the University of California at Berkeley impacted her as a chef. But it wasn’t until she moved down South that she truly learned to appreciate the focus on seasonality and fresh produce that Southern cuisine embraces/includes.

“I grew up in California with the same access to what Southern identity was through food as everybody else in watching the Food Network,” Otawka said. “It was Paula Deen back in the day. That was like ‘more butter and let’s fry it’ but there’s actually a lot more. There’s a real agricultural side to the South that has been traditionally overlooked. The truth is that vegetables are a huge part of the diet, they’re actually the stronghold.”

ROASTED CHICKEN AND FRESH CUCUMBER SALAD

Otawka’s voice is elevated with excitement as she lists off her favorite seasonal ingredients, richly hued eggplant, plump firefly-red tomatoes, golden summer squash, juicy wild blueberries and— her personal favorite—mouth-bursting field peas of every variety. Otawka and her husband buy them by the bagfuls when they’re in season during the summer months and like to serve them with gently cooked turnip greens and crumbles of buttery cornbread.

“It’s a beautiful, simple meal and it’s so rooted in Southern history,” she says when discussing what has become a dinnertime staple in her household. “ I just love the rustic simplicity. You don’t have to do a lot to field peas to make them just so fun to eat.”

It’s this constant discovery of culturally important Southern crops that continues to inspire the California- born cook. In many ways, it’s also helped her to dispel some of the more negative stereotypes that outsiders can have of the region. “As a Californian the South just had a negative stigma. I’m sure other people carry that stigma still, but it’s so different,” Otawka said reflecting on her time spent on the West Coast. “It’s just a different place once you get to know it.”

These days Otawka spends her time much in the same way she did on the island. She sources seasonal ingredients from local farmers markets and cooks what’s available. Her most loyal customer is her six-month old son who is already showing signs of a bold palate, undoubtedly inherited from his parents. Rather than trying out new restaurants for inspiration, she’s finding it every day in the restrictions that the pandemic has brought. “I think my naïveté about the culinary side of the South is what helped me fall in love with it and helps to continue to inspire me,” she said.

A happy island of three is what her home has become.