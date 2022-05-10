For auction: Marilyn’s dress, Thor's hammer, Cap’s shield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
It may not be that Marilyn Monroe dress, but several gowns she donned for “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business” are going up for auction this summer along with 1,400 other pieces of Hollywood history.
Over three days in July, Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions are teaming up to auction off items like Captain America’s shield from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” a two-piece Givenchy ensemble worn by Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Jules Winnfield’s “bad mother (expletive)'' wallet from “Pulp Fiction,” the organizations said Tuesday.