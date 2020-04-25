Food supply chain workers eligible for priority testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials say workers supporting the food supply chain in some areas of eastern Pennsylvania will be eligible for priority COVID-19 testing at two sites.

The policy applies to workers range from farmers and seasonal laborers to food processing facility and warehouse workers as well as grocery store employees who live or work in Montgomery, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne, and Lackawanna counties, the state agriculture department said Saturday.

Adults with symptoms who work in agriculture or food supply and live or work in the affected counties will be able to get priority testing at the Montgomery County mass testing site or the federally funded site at the Mohegan Sun in Luzerne County, officials said.

The testing comes at no costs as tests are run through Pennsylvania's public laboratory system.

Officials cited the designation of agriculture and the entire food supply chain as life sustaining combined with coronavirus hot spots in Montgomery County and northeastern Pennsylvania, where many of Pennsylvania’s food processing facilities are located.

CASES:

State health officials say a total of 1,537 deaths associated with coronavirus have occurred in Pennsylvania.

The departmetn on Saturday confirmed an additional 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 40,049 in all 67 counties.

Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among patients 65 or older, with no pediatric deaths to date.