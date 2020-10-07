Food pantry holds food drive

The Trumbull Housing Authority (THA) Food Pantry, located in the Community Room at Stern Village, 200 Hedgehog Circle, Trumbull, is holding a food drive.

For anyone interested in donating, contact Heather LeMoult, assistant property manager, at 203-261-5750, ext. 2, or heather@sternvillage.com to schedule a drop-off time anytime Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Items most needed and requested are: Coffee, sugar, Hamburger Helper, soup, Cheerios, oatmeal, hot chocolate, solid white tuna, fruit cups, Jell-O, pasta, spaghetti sauce, condiments, rice, beans, laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, aluminum foil, soap, toothpaste